Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Celsion (CLSN) and Otonomy (OTIC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Celsion (CLSN) and Otonomy (OTIC) with bullish sentiments.

Celsion (CLSN)

Brookline Capital Markets analyst Kumaraguru Raja maintained a Buy rating on Celsion today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Raja is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.8% and a 56.9% success rate. Raja covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Monopar Therapeutics Inc, Arcturus Therapeutics, and Outlook Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celsion is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

Otonomy (OTIC)

In a report released today, Francois Brisebois from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Otonomy, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 68.4% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Kala Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Otonomy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.67, implying a 145.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

