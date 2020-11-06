Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) and Tivity Health (TVTY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) and Tivity Health (TVTY) with bullish sentiments.

Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Cellectar Biosciences, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.15, close to its 52-week low of $1.01.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.7% and a 45.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Cellectar Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.67, representing a 208.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Tivity Health (TVTY)

Barrington analyst Michael Petusky maintained a Buy rating on Tivity Health today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 52.2% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and US Physical Therapy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tivity Health is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.75, representing a 34.2% upside. In a report issued on October 30, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $20.00 price target.

