Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) and Nucana (NCNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) and Nucana (NCNA) with bullish sentiments.

Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Cellectar Biosciences today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.45.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.0% and a 46.8% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Sensei Biotherapeutics.

Cellectar Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.88, which is a 320.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Nucana (NCNA)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Nucana, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.97, close to its 52-week low of $2.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 36.2% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nucana is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50.

