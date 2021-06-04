Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Celldex (CLDX), Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Celldex (CLDX), Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) with bullish sentiments.

Celldex (CLDX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Celldex today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.3% and a 53.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Celldex has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.00.

Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Genocea Biosciences, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.38, close to its 52-week low of $1.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 44.2% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Genocea Biosciences with a $7.25 average price target.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Iovance Biotherapeutics, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.82, close to its 52-week low of $15.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 34.4% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Iovance Biotherapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.20, implying an 117.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

