Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Celldex (CLDX) and Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Celldex (CLDX) and Irhythm Technologies (IRTC).

Celldex (CLDX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Celldex today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 55.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Checkpoint Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Celldex with a $16.00 average price target.

Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia assigned a Hold rating to Irhythm Technologies today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $124.31, close to its 52-week high of $136.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 52.1% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Irhythm Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $130.67.

