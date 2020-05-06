Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Catasys (CATS), Select Medical (SEM) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Catasys (CATS), Select Medical (SEM) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) with bullish sentiments.

Catasys (CATS)

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Buy rating on Catasys on May 4 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 44.0% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Catasys with a $32.67 average price target, a 36.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Canaccord Genuity also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Select Medical (SEM)

In a report issued on May 4, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Select Medical, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 56.4% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Select Medical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.40, representing a 55.2% upside. In a report issued on April 24, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $147.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $110.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -12.8% and a 25.6% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $157.43, representing a 51.3% upside. In a report issued on April 30, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $141.00 price target.

