Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Catasys (CATS), Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Catasys (CATS), Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) with bullish sentiments.

Catasys (CATS)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Catasys, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 58.5% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and Livongo Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Catasys with a $35.50 average price target.

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

In a report released today, Edward Nash from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Akero Therapeutics, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 41.1% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and Theratechnologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Akero Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.00, which is a 103.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

In a report released today, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.37, close to its 52-week low of $2.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 53.0% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals with a $17.75 average price target, which is a 393.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 29, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $26.00 price target.

