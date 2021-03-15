Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) and Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) and Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) with bullish sentiments.

Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

JonesTrading analyst Lina Kaminski reiterated a Buy rating on Catalyst Biosciences on March 4 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaminski is ranked #5467 out of 7379 analysts.

Catalyst Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.33, representing a 166.4% upside. In a report issued on March 4, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

In a report issued on March 7, Gbola Amusa from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Genetic Technologies, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.5% and a 54.3% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Taysha Gene Therapies, and Voyager Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Genetic Technologies with a $19.00 average price target.

