Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO), Adamis Pharma (ADMP) and Zogenix (ZGNX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO), Adamis Pharma (ADMP) and Zogenix (ZGNX).

Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

Raymond James analyst David Novak maintained a Buy rating on Catalyst Biosciences yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Novak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 49.1% success rate. Novak covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Leap Therapeutics, Ziopharm Oncology, and Zymeworks.

Catalyst Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.50.

Adamis Pharma (ADMP)

In a report released yesterday, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Adamis Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -2.3% and a 42.7% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Adamis Pharma.

Zogenix (ZGNX)

In a report released yesterday, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Zogenix. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 53.9% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zogenix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.00, representing a 129.3% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

