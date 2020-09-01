Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Catalent (CTLT) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Catalent (CTLT) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS).

Catalent (CTLT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser maintained a Buy rating on Catalent today and set a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $94.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 64.7% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Oak Street Health, and Cardinal Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Catalent with a $100.71 average price target, which is a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

In a report released today, Mani Foroohar from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 46.7% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Axovant Gene Therapies, and Alnylam Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals with a $72.75 average price target.

