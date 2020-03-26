Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cassava Sciences (SAVA) and Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cassava Sciences (SAVA) and Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) with bullish sentiments.

Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Cassava Sciences today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 32.4% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cassava Sciences with a $12.00 average price target.

Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Sol-Gel Technologies, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.56, close to its 52-week low of $5.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.6% and a 24.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sol-Gel Technologies with a $21.50 average price target.

