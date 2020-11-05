Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cassava Sciences (SAVA) and MannKind (MNKD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cassava Sciences (SAVA) and MannKind (MNKD) with bullish sentiments.

Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Cassava Sciences, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.54, close to its 52-week high of $12.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 35.4% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Citius Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cassava Sciences with a $17.00 average price target.

MannKind (MNKD)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on MannKind, with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 42.9% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Taiwan Liposome Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MannKind is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.75, representing a 32.2% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $3.00 price target.

