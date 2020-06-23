Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: CareDx (CDNA), Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) and Revolution Medicines (RVMD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CareDx (CDNA), Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) and Revolution Medicines (RVMD) with bullish sentiments.

CareDx (CDNA)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on CareDx, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 51.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CareDx with a $43.67 average price target, a 34.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 19, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Vascular Biogenics today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.9% and a 35.8% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vascular Biogenics with a $3.85 average price target, a 198.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

Revolution Medicines (RVMD)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Revolution Medicines, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.0% and a 89.7% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Revolution Medicines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.00.

