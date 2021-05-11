Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cardiovascular Systems (CSII), Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) and IGM Biosciences (IGMS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII), Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) and IGM Biosciences (IGMS).

Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

In a report issued on May 7, Danielle Antalffy from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Cardiovascular Systems, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 64.5% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cardiovascular Systems with a $48.25 average price target, a 35.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney assigned a Hold rating to Intellia Therapeutics on May 7 and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 48.0% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intellia Therapeutics with a $85.56 average price target, which is a 25.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

IGM Biosciences (IGMS)

In a report issued on May 7, Colleen M. Kusy from Robert W. Baird assigned a Buy rating to IGM Biosciences, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Kusy is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.4% and a 18.2% success rate. Kusy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IGM Biosciences with a $107.50 average price target, implying a 62.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.