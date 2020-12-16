Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) and GW Pharma (GWPH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) and GW Pharma (GWPH) with bullish sentiments.

Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

Northland Securities analyst James Terwilliger maintained a Buy rating on Cardiovascular Systems today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Terwilliger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 75.9% success rate. Terwilliger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Sensus Healthcare, and Electromed.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cardiovascular Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.25, which is a 25.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 14, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

GW Pharma (GWPH)

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities reiterated a Buy rating on GW Pharma, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $116.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.4% and a 36.0% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

GW Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $158.43, a 30.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

