Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cardinal Health (CAH) and Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Cardinal Health (CAH) and Leap Therapeutics (LPTX).

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Hold rating on Cardinal Health today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.35, close to its 52-week high of $59.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 65.0% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, AmerisourceBergen, and Oak Street Health.

Cardinal Health has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.25, implying a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

Raymond James analyst David Novak maintained a Buy rating on Leap Therapeutics today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Novak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 51.9% success rate. Novak covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Ziopharm Oncology, and Zymeworks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Leap Therapeutics with a $4.25 average price target.

