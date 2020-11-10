Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) with bullish sentiments.

Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Cardiff Oncology yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.09, close to its 52-week high of $18.97.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 44.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Cardiff Oncology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.33.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Chiang reiterated a Buy rating on Verrica Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.84, close to its 52-week low of $6.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 47.2% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verrica Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.67, representing a 108.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

