Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cara Therapeutics (CARA), Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) and Sientra (SIEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cara Therapeutics (CARA), Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) and Sientra (SIEN) with bullish sentiments.

Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Cara Therapeutics today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 45.5% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Cara Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.25, representing an 83.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Genocea Biosciences today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.70, close to its 52-week low of $1.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 49.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genocea Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00, implying a 740.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Sientra (SIEN)

In a report released today, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Sientra, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 46.3% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sientra with a $7.00 average price target, a 185.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.