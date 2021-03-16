Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cara Therapeutics (CARA), Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) and Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cara Therapeutics (CARA), Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) and Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) with bullish sentiments.

Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Cara Therapeutics, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 42.3% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cara Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.25, which is an 88.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Corcept Therapeutics today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.3% and a 56.2% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cellectar Biosciences, Harpoon Therapeutics, and Bicycle Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.50.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

In a report released today, Patrick Trucchio from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 57.3% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Precision BioSciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Flexion Therapeutics with a $20.00 average price target, representing a 69.1% upside. In a report issued on March 1, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

