Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cara Therapeutics (CARA), Atricure (ATRC) and NeoGenomics (NEO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cara Therapeutics (CARA), Atricure (ATRC) and NeoGenomics (NEO) with bullish sentiments.

Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Cara Therapeutics, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 41.9% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cara Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.67.

Atricure (ATRC)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Atricure, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 52.2% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Atricure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.71, a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

NeoGenomics (NEO)

Needham analyst Stephen Unger maintained a Buy rating on NeoGenomics today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.80, close to its 52-week high of $38.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 72.1% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeoGenomics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.50.

