Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cara Therapeutics (CARA) and Acelrx (ACRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cara Therapeutics (CARA) and Acelrx (ACRX) with bullish sentiments.

Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Buy rating to Cara Therapeutics today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 41.8% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Cara Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.67.

Acelrx (ACRX)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Acelrx, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.1% and a 32.3% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acelrx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.23, implying a 281.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

