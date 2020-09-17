Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cantel Medical (CMD) and Personalis (PSNL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cantel Medical (CMD) and Personalis (PSNL) with bullish sentiments.

Cantel Medical (CMD)

Needham analyst Michael Matson assigned a Buy rating to Cantel Medical today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 58.9% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cantel Medical is a Hold with an average price target of $58.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Personalis (PSNL)

Needham analyst Stephen Unger assigned a Buy rating to Personalis today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.67, close to its 52-week high of $24.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 74.7% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

Personalis has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.50, implying a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.