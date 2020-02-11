Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cantel Medical (CMD) and Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cantel Medical (CMD) and Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC) with bullish sentiments.

Cantel Medical (CMD)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Cantel Medical, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.79, close to its 52-week low of $59.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 65.1% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cantel Medical with a $82.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC)

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Logicbio Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 63.3% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Logicbio Therapeutics with a $20.00 average price target, an 81.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Chardan Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.