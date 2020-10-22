Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cantel Medical (CMD) and Argenx Se (ARGX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cantel Medical (CMD) and Argenx Se (ARGX).

Cantel Medical (CMD)

In a report released today, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Cantel Medical. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 59.2% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cantel Medical is a Hold with an average price target of $58.00.

Argenx Se (ARGX)

In a report released today, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Argenx Se, with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $252.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 62.6% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Argenx Se has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $276.58, a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $317.00 price target.

