Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF), Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF), Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE).

Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Can-Fite BioPharma today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 36.6% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

Can-Fite BioPharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 53.7% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Vir Biotechnology, and COMPASS Pathways.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Flexion Therapeutics with a $21.75 average price target, representing a 69.3% upside. In a report issued on October 13, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics, with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $66.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 53.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

SAGE Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.82, implying an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

