Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) and Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) and Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) with bullish sentiments.

Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Can-Fite BioPharma today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares opened today at $2.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 37.7% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Miragen Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Can-Fite BioPharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.42, close to its 52-week high of $58.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 48.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.90, representing a 4.7% upside. In a report issued on July 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Sorrento Therapeutics today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.2% and a 61.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Turning Point Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sorrento Therapeutics with a $24.00 average price target.

