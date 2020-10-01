Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) and Humana (HUM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) and Humana (HUM) with bullish sentiments.

Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT)

In a report released today, Rami Katkhuda from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on Calliditas Therapeutics, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.95.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Calliditas Therapeutics with a $43.50 average price target.

Humana (HUM)

In a report released today, Sarah James from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Humana, with a price target of $495.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $415.03.

According to TipRanks.com, James is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 73.0% success rate. James covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Patterson Companies, Molina Healthcare, and Universal Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Humana is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $450.21.

