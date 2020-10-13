Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cabaletta Bio (CABA), COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) and Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cabaletta Bio (CABA), COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) and Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) with bullish sentiments.

Cabaletta Bio (CABA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Cabaletta Bio today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 55.1% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cabaletta Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

In a report released today, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Buy rating on COMPASS Pathways and a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 51.6% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for COMPASS Pathways with a $80.00 average price target.

Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Seres Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.85, close to its 52-week high of $33.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 46.1% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.21.

