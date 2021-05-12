Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Brookdale (BKD), Endo International (ENDP) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Brookdale (BKD), Endo International (ENDP) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Brookdale (BKD)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Brookdale on May 10 and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.14, close to its 52-week low of $2.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 69.7% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

Brookdale has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.08.

Endo International (ENDP)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Busby maintained a Hold rating on Endo International on May 9 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Busby is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.4% and a 33.3% success rate. Busby covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Aquestive Therapeutics, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Endo International has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.38, a 63.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Enanta Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $49.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 46.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Enanta Pharmaceuticals with a $56.60 average price target, implying a 20.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

