Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bristol Myers (BMY), Viewray (VRAY) and Abiomed (ABMD)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Bristol Myers (BMY), Viewray (VRAY) and Abiomed (ABMD).

Bristol Myers (BMY)

In a report issued on September 19, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 64.5% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, and Voyager Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bristol Myers with a $69.40 average price target.

Viewray (VRAY)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Viewray, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 52.3% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Viewray has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.56.

Abiomed (ABMD)

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Abiomed. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $265.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 71.3% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Abiomed is a Hold with an average price target of $316.75.

