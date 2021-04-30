Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bristol Myers (BMY), Neurocrine (NBIX) and Aravive (ARAV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Bristol Myers (BMY), Neurocrine (NBIX) and Aravive (ARAV) with bullish sentiments.

Bristol Myers (BMY)

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers on April 26. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $62.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 43.8% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Chinook Therapeutics.

Bristol Myers has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.33, which is a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Truist Financial also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $74.00 price target.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report issued on April 27, Myles Minter from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Neurocrine. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $94.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 57.9% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Praxis Precision Medicines, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Larimar Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $120.45 average price target, representing a 27.5% upside. In a report issued on April 12, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

Aravive (ARAV)

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh reiterated a Buy rating on Aravive on April 27. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.24, close to its 52-week low of $4.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 57.3% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, and Beyondspring.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aravive with a $26.00 average price target, a 364.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

