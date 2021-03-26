Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bristol Myers (BMY), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Bristol Myers (BMY), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR).

Bristol Myers (BMY)

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $63.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 40.6% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Autolus Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bristol Myers with a $78.50 average price target, representing a 24.7% upside. In a report issued on March 17, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

In a report issued on March 23, Myles Minter from William Blair maintained a Hold rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.45, close to its 52-week low of $41.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 51.9% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Minerva Neurosciences, Silence Therapeutics, and Larimar Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals with a $56.70 average price target, which is a 32.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 22, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on 9 Meters Biopharma on March 24. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 49.1% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

9 Meters Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00, representing a 244.8% upside. In a report issued on March 17, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $6.00 price target.

