Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bristol Myers (BMY), Antares Pharma (ATRS) and Masimo (MASI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Bristol Myers (BMY), Antares Pharma (ATRS) and Masimo (MASI) with bullish sentiments.

Bristol Myers (BMY)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 64.7% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Voyager Therapeutics, and Blueprint Medicines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bristol Myers with a $70.29 average price target, implying a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Antares Pharma (ATRS)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Antares Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.8% and a 40.1% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Sol-Gel Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Antares Pharma with a $4.50 average price target, a 55.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 2, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.50 price target.

Masimo (MASI)

In a report released today, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Masimo. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $239.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 58.0% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Masimo with a $255.00 average price target.

