Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bristol Myers (BMY) and SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bristol Myers (BMY) and SCYNEXIS (SCYX) with bullish sentiments.

Bristol Myers (BMY)

In a report released today, Geoff Meacham from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Meacham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 57.5% success rate. Meacham covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Bristol Myers has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.67, representing a 16.4% upside. In a report issued on April 21, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to SCYNEXIS, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.36.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.6% and a 48.7% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

SCYNEXIS has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00.

