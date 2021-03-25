Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bristol Myers (BMY) and InflaRx (IFRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bristol Myers (BMY) and InflaRx (IFRX) with bullish sentiments.

Bristol Myers (BMY)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 63.2% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bristol Myers with a $78.50 average price target, implying a 24.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

InflaRx (IFRX)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse reiterated a Buy rating on InflaRx today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.89, close to its 52-week low of $3.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 42.5% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for InflaRx with a $11.75 average price target, which is a 193.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Guggenheim also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $16.00 price target.

