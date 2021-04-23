Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bristol Myers (BMY) and ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bristol Myers (BMY) and ADMA Biologics (ADMA) with bullish sentiments.

Bristol Myers (BMY)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $66.01, close to its 52-week high of $67.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 62.7% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Bristol Myers has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.50, representing a 15.4% upside. In a report issued on April 13, Truist Financial also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $74.00 price target.

ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on ADMA Biologics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.90, close to its 52-week low of $1.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.0% and a 40.6% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ADMA Biologics with a $8.50 average price target.

