Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bristol Myers (BMY) and Adamis Pharma (ADMP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Bristol Myers (BMY) and Adamis Pharma (ADMP).

Bristol Myers (BMY)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $65.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 61.0% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bristol Myers is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $73.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Adamis Pharma (ADMP)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on Adamis Pharma today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.3% and a 44.5% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Adamis Pharma has an analyst consensus of Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.