Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO), Steris (STE) and Integra Lifesciences (IART)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO), Steris (STE) and Integra Lifesciences (IART).

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on BridgeBio Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 65.1% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Voyager Therapeutics, and Blueprint Medicines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BridgeBio Pharma with a $47.40 average price target, implying a 17.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Steris (STE)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Hold rating on Steris yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $181.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 61.4% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Steris with a $175.00 average price target, implying a -0.7% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Integra Lifesciences (IART)

In a report released yesterday, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Integra Lifesciences. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 70.2% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Integra Lifesciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.67.

