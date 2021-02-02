Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO), Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) and Novan (NOVN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO), Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) and Novan (NOVN) with bullish sentiments.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on BridgeBio Pharma today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $61.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.9% and a 47.0% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BridgeBio Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $66.88, a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Coherus Biosciences yesterday and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.42.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.5% and a 63.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Coherus Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00, a 69.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Novan (NOVN)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Novan, with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 55.5% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Novan has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.