Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) and VBI Vaccines (VBIV)
There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) and VBI Vaccines (VBIV) with bullish sentiments.
BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)
Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on BridgeBio Pharma today and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.37.
According to TipRanks.com, Syed is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.0% and a 42.6% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.
Currently, the analyst consensus on BridgeBio Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $83.83, a 54.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.
VBI Vaccines (VBIV)
Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Buy rating to VBI Vaccines today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.77.
According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 40.6% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for VBI Vaccines with a $6.75 average price target.
