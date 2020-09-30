Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) and Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) and Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) with bullish sentiments.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on BridgeBio Pharma today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 41.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

BridgeBio Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.33, representing a 30.9% upside. In a report issued on September 28, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $51.00 price target.

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Summit Therapeutics today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 40.2% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Summit Therapeutics with a $4.00 average price target.

