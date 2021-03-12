Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) and Harmony Biosciences Holdings (HRMY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) and Harmony Biosciences Holdings (HRMY) with bullish sentiments.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

Jefferies analyst Eun Yang maintained a Buy rating on BridgeBio Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $69.07, close to its 52-week high of $73.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 52.7% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and Five Prime Therapeutics.

BridgeBio Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.30, representing a 15.5% upside. In a report issued on February 26, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings (HRMY)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Howerton from Jefferies assigned a Buy rating to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.75, close to its 52-week low of $28.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Howerton is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 39.0% success rate. Howerton covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Viridian Therapeutics, and Bioxcel Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Harmony Biosciences Holdings with a $54.00 average price target.

