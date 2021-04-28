Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Boston Scientific (BSX), Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) and Integra Lifesciences (IART)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Boston Scientific (BSX), Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) and Integra Lifesciences (IART) with bullish sentiments.

Boston Scientific (BSX)

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Boston Scientific, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 73.3% and a 62.2% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Irhythm Technologies, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Boston Scientific has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.50, a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on Oncternal Therapeutics today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.2% and a 36.2% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Oncternal Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.50, implying a 142.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Integra Lifesciences (IART)

In a report released today, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Integra Lifesciences, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $73.73, close to its 52-week high of $76.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.2% and a 66.9% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Staar Surgical Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Integra Lifesciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $73.75.

