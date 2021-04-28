Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Boston Scientific (BSX), Exelixis (EXEL) and Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Boston Scientific (BSX), Exelixis (EXEL) and Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) with bullish sentiments.

Boston Scientific (BSX)

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Boston Scientific. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 73.6% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boston Scientific with a $44.83 average price target, representing a 2.2% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

Exelixis (EXEL)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Exelixis today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 48.6% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exelixis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.43.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.19, close to its 52-week low of $7.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.3% and a 40.4% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Sol-Gel Technologies.

Flexion Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.11, representing a 133.8% upside. In a report issued on April 14, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

