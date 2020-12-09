Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Boston Scientific (BSX), Encompass Health (EHC) and RegenXBio (RGNX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Boston Scientific (BSX), Encompass Health (EHC) and RegenXBio (RGNX) with bullish sentiments.

Boston Scientific (BSX)

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Boston Scientific, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 70.8% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Boston Scientific has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.14, implying a 26.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 1, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Encompass Health (EHC)

In a report released today, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Encompass Health. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $85.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 65.4% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, AmerisourceBergen, and Oak Street Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Encompass Health with a $86.17 average price target, representing a 1.1% upside. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

RegenXBio (RGNX)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on RegenXBio today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 65.4% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RegenXBio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $65.25.

