Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Boston Scientific (BSX), Encompass Health (EHC) and Prothena (PRTA)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Boston Scientific (BSX), Encompass Health (EHC) and Prothena (PRTA).

Boston Scientific (BSX)

In a report issued on June 3, Pito Chickering from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Boston Scientific, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Chickering is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 63.6% success rate. Chickering covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aveanna Healthcare Holdings, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Boston Scientific with a $49.56 average price target, a 17.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Needham also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Encompass Health (EHC)

Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut maintained a Buy rating on Encompass Health yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Tanquilut is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 58.9% success rate. Tanquilut covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aveanna Healthcare Holdings, Quest Diagnostics, and Hanger Orthopedic.

Encompass Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.20.

Prothena (PRTA)

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee maintained a Buy rating on Prothena yesterday and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.23, close to its 52-week high of $37.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 48.9% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Olema Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Prothena with a $45.20 average price target, representing a 58.3% upside. In a report released today, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.