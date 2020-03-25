Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Boston Scientific (BSX), Curaleaf Holdings (OtherCURLF) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Boston Scientific (BSX), Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST).

Boston Scientific (BSX)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Rick Wise maintained a Buy rating on Boston Scientific yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Wise is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 57.7% success rate. Wise covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boston Scientific is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.83, an 82.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)

In a report released today, Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a Hold rating on Curaleaf Holdings, with a price target of $4.70. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.85, close to its 52-week low of $2.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Zuanic is ranked #1137 out of 6165 analysts.

Curaleaf Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.81.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals received a Hold rating and a $3.00 price target from Piper Sandler analyst Edward Tenthoff yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.70, close to its 52-week low of $1.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Tenthoff is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 40.3% success rate. Tenthoff covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Milestone Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.25, a 385.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also downgraded the stock to Hold.

