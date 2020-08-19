Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Boston Scientific (BSX) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Boston Scientific (BSX) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) with bullish sentiments.

Boston Scientific (BSX)

Credit Suisse analyst Matt Miksic reiterated a Buy rating on Boston Scientific today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 69.0% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boston Scientific is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Credit Suisse analyst Martin Auster maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical today and set a price target of $128.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 55.6% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioMarin Pharmaceutical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $129.95, a 51.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $133.00 price target.

