Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Boston Scientific (BSX) and Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Boston Scientific (BSX) and Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) with bullish sentiments.

Boston Scientific (BSX)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Boston Scientific, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 64.5% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Boston Scientific has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.85.

Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Atossa Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.48.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 50.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Atossa Therapeutics with a $6.00 average price target.

