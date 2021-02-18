Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Blueprint Medicines (BPMC), Henry Schein (HSIC) and Immunovant (IMVT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC), Henry Schein (HSIC) and Immunovant (IMVT) with bullish sentiments.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Ulz from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $97.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Ulz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 58.3% success rate. Ulz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Blueprint Medicines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $118.09, a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Henry Schein (HSIC)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jeff Johnson reiterated a Buy rating on Henry Schein today and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $64.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 71.0% success rate. Johnson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DENTSPLY SIRONA, Align Tech, and Dexcom.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Henry Schein is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $81.20, representing a 26.5% upside. In a report issued on February 8, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $83.00 price target.

Immunovant (IMVT)

Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney maintained a Buy rating on Immunovant on February 16 and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 54.5% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sarepta Therapeutics, Myovant Sciences, and Gilead Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Immunovant is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.13, which is an 114.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.